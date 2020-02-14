Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
15:15
Burnley Crematorium
Keith Chadwick Notice
Chadwick Keith (Chad) Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, 6th February, 2020, Keith, aged 72 years, the loving husband of the late Eileen, caring dad to Mark, Jean, Andrew, Steven and Simon and the late Joanne, proud grandad and dear friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Keith's funeral service will take place on Thursday 20th February at 3-15 p.m. at Burnley Crematorium. In lieu of flowers, Dad would have appreciated donations to Macmillan Cancer Support, in memory of his late daughter Joanne. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 14, 2020
