WHIPP Keith Peacefully at home on
5th March 2020, Keith
aged 76 years of Barnoldswick.
A much loved husband, dad, granddad, brother and uncle.
He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Keith's family invite you to celebrate his life at Barnoldswick Baptist Church on Friday 20th March at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu to Pendleside Hospice and West Craven Baptist Church.
All enquiries to
Barnoldswick Funeralcare.
Tel 01282 813345.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 13, 2020