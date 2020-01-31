|
|
|
WILSON Keith Another great innings
from Keith Wilson...78.
Formerly of Barnoldswick and Chatburn, died peacefully in his sleep 21st January 2020, at Ashbourne Lodge Care Home, after a short illness.
Widower of lovely Liz, missed for many years. Treasured and much loved father to Janet and Sarah, grandfather to Ryan & Ella and dearly loved younger brother of Roy and Margaret.
Now singing way above us...
all the right words, not
necessarily in the right order.
Funeral service celebrating
his life on Monday
10th February 2020 at
Markeaton Crematorium, Derby
at 2pm and afterwards at
The Red Cow, Allestree.
Family flowers only,
any donations to
Guide Dogs for the Blind or
Macmillan Cancer Care.
No dark clothing to be worn.
PLEASE NOTE THE CHANGE
OF FUNERAL TIME.
Enquiries to W Jones & Son,
Funeral Directors.
Telephone 01335 360319.
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 31, 2020