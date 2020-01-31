Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Wilson

Notice Condolences

Keith Wilson Notice
WILSON Keith Another great innings
from Keith Wilson...78.
Formerly of Barnoldswick and Chatburn, died peacefully in his sleep 21st January 2020, at Ashbourne Lodge Care Home, after a short illness.
Widower of lovely Liz, missed for many years. Treasured and much loved father to Janet and Sarah, grandfather to Ryan & Ella and dearly loved younger brother of Roy and Margaret.
Now singing way above us...
all the right words, not
necessarily in the right order.
Funeral service celebrating
his life on Monday
10th February 2020 at
Markeaton Crematorium, Derby
at 2pm and afterwards at
The Red Cow, Allestree.
Family flowers only,
any donations to
Guide Dogs for the Blind or
Macmillan Cancer Care.
No dark clothing to be worn.
PLEASE NOTE THE CHANGE
OF FUNERAL TIME.
Enquiries to W Jones & Son,
Funeral Directors.
Telephone 01335 360319.
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -