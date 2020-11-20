Home

Kenneth Callaghan Notice
Callaghan Kenneth Kenneth passed away on Saturday 7th November 2020, aged 82.
Loving husband to his late wife Bernice, much loved dad to Nigel & Lyn, father in law to Susan, grandad to Christopher, Heather, Melanie & Christian and great grandad to Toby and Freya.
A lovely gentle man who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends, especially Nigel's mum Jean.
Funeral service to be held at Burnley crematorium, Tuesday 24th November 2020 at 2.30pm. Due to current restrictions close family & friends by invitation only.
Charitable donations are being gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 20, 2020
