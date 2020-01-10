|
|
|
Lyle Kenneth On Sunday 5th January 2020, peacefully in
Royal Blackburn Hospital,
Kenneth, aged 90 years.
Much loved husband
of the late Betty.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 20th January, 2020 assembling at Stott House at
11.00 am. followed by a committal at Walton Lane Cemetery at
11.30 am. Father Guy Jamieson
will officiate. Family flowers only please with donations being gratefully received for
the Guide Dogs for Blind c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 10, 2020