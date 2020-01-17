|
Lyle Kenneth On Sunday 5th January 2020 peacefully in Royal Blackburn Hospital, Kenneth, aged 90 years.
Much loved husband of
the late Betty.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 20th January 2020 at Stott House, Colne at 11.00 am followed by a committal at
Walton Lane Cemetery at 11.30 am. Father Guy Jamieson will officiate. Family flowers only please
with donations being
gratefully received for
Guide Dogs for the Blind c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 17, 2020