SMITH Kenneth SMITH Kenneth (Ken), aged 87,
of Sough, died peacefully at Airedale Hospital on June 4th
after a short period of ill health.
Dearly loved husband of Margaret, father of Carl and Duncan and their wives Clare and Julie, and grandfather of Molly, Dan,
Megan and Cameron.
A lifelong stalwart of local brass banding who will be deeply
missed by many.
Due to current restrictions a family-only funeral will be followed at a later date by a musical celebration of Ken's life. Donations are being received for Meningitis Now c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Bracewell House, Barnoldswick. BB18 5UT. Tel: 01282 851937.
Published in Pendle Today on June 12, 2020