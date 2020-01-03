Home

Lee Mulligan Notice
Mulligan Lee Gerard On Monday
16th December, 2019, Lee, aged 34 years. The much loved son of Jane and Terry, Brother to Paula, beloved Grandson of Harry and the late Ruth Nuttall. Devoted Dad to Yvie, Cameron, Olivia and Isabelle.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at Stott House at 11.00 am followed by a committal at Walton Lane Cemetery, Nelson at 11.30 am.
Jane Griffin will officiate.
All enquiries c/o Helliwells
Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 3, 2020
