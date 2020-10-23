|
SOUTHWORTH LEONARD The family of the late Leonard Southworth wish to thank the relatives and many friends for the kind expressions of sympathy,
cards of condolence and
donations to Teddies for
Loving Care (TLC) received
during their recent, sad loss.
Special thanks to the team at Nelson Manor Care Home for
the incredible levels of care
and support they provided to Leonard and his family.
Thank you to Dawn Thewlis for
her lovely service and Helliwells Funeral Service for their
constant help and support.
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 23, 2020