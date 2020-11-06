Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Brierfield Nelson)
Reedley House
Nelson, Lancashire BB9 5HX
01282 614777
Notice Condolences

Leslie Edwards Notice
Edwards Leslie George Peacefully on the
29th October 2020

Leslie
aged 82 years
formerly a Police Officer
of Colne.

A dearly loved Husband of Christine, loving Father of Mandy and Mark, Step Father to Melanie and the late Grant. Cherished Grandfather to Vicky, Oliver, Jessica, Olivia, Samuel and the late India. Great Grandfather to Harvey and George.

A private funeral service will be held. Family flowers only please. Donations of your choice are being gratefully accepted c/o

Helliwells Funeral Service,
Reedley House,
Burnley Road,
Brierfield,
Tel: 614777
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 6, 2020
