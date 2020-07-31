Home

Hartley Foulds
230 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1DY
01282 831854
Maden Lilian It is with great sadness that the family of Mrs Lilian Maden announce her passing after
a brief illness at home on
July 16th 2020, aged 94 years.
Lilian passed away peacefully
and will be lovingly remembered
by her husband of 70 years, John,
her sons Stuart and Tony, her
daughters in law Tracey and Lynn
and her grandchildren
Liam and Jenna.
Lilian did charity work for Pendleside Hospice for
over 10 years.
The funeral took place on
Thursday 30th July 2020
at Burnley Crematorium.
Donations, if desired, in memory
of Lilian can be made direct to Pendleside Hospice, Colne Road, Burnley, BB10 2LW
All enquiries to Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley, tel: 831854
Published in Pendle Today on July 31, 2020
