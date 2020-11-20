|
BEVERIDGE Linda On Sunday 15th November 2020 peacefully in Airedale General Hospital Linda aged 73 years of Trawden.
Dear daughter of Hilda, beloved wife of Ian, much loved mum of Jon and Laura, loving grandma of Chloe, Harley, Daisy and Rylie, great grandma of Albie and sister of Robin.
A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday 24th November 2020 at 10.50am at Skipton Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne, BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 20, 2020