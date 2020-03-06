|
|
|
COULTHARD (née Garth)
Lynne Born October 21st, 1952,
died, March 7th, 2005.
It's been 15 years.
My life changed when you left us,
And I felt so lost,
I miss you as I awaken,
To face each brand new day,
I wish with all my heart
That I could see you just once more and see your smiling face,
As you walk through the door,
My thoughts are all of you,
You are with me every moment
In everything I do.
God bless you my little Lynne.
Your Husband Stephen,
Daughter and Grandaughter
Tracey and Katie.
Glory be, love you forever.
Family, Benjy and cats.
I will never forget you x x x x x
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 6, 2020