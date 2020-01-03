Home

Malcolm Newbold

Newbold Malcolm David On Friday 20th December 2019, peacefully in Airedale Hospital, Malcolm, aged 87 years.
The much loved Husband of Eileen, and a very dear Dad, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at Skipton Crematorium at 2.10 pm. Reverend Sheena McMain will officiate. Family flowers only please. Donations are being gratefully received for
Cancer Research UK c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service, Bracewell House, Church Street, Barnoldswick, Tel: 851937
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 3, 2020
