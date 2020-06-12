|
|
|
Houghton Mandy On Wednesday 3rd June 2020, Mandy of Nelson,
tragically passed away
aged 58 years.
Dearly loved mum of Donna and Gemma, loving grandma of Ethan, Leo and the late Shaylee, much loved sister of Susan and Brian, Mandy will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium. Donations if desired are being received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on June 12, 2020