Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Resources
More Obituaries for Mandy Houghton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mandy Houghton

Notice Condolences

Mandy Houghton Notice
Houghton Mandy On Wednesday 3rd June 2020, Mandy of Nelson,
tragically passed away
aged 58 years.
Dearly loved mum of Donna and Gemma, loving grandma of Ethan, Leo and the late Shaylee, much loved sister of Susan and Brian, Mandy will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium. Donations if desired are being received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on June 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -