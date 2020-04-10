|
Bottomley Margaret Elaine
Aged 83 Years.
Passed away suddenly at
The Royal Blackburn Hospital
on Saturday 4th April 2020.
Dearly loved and devoted partner of Kevin, much loved mum of
Michael, Lindsey, Andrew and the late Karen, Dear mother-in-law
of Fran, Andrew and Sarah,
loving grandma to Mikaela,
Callum, Owen and Lewis
and Great Grandma to Samuel.
Due to the current circumstances, a private service for immediate family will take place at
Skipton Crematorium
on Friday 17th April, 2020.
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House,
Burnley Road,
Colne. BB8 8LA
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Apr. 10, 2020