HARTLEY Margaret
'Peggy' On Tuesday 24th March 2020 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family
Peggy aged 84 years of Colne.
Beloved wife of the late Eric, much loved mum of Michael and the late Kevin, mother in law of Kate and Simon, grandma of Sarah & Jordan and Victoria and great grandma of Jacob and Harper.
Donations in memory of Peggy are being gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/peggyforpendleside or c/o
Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street,
Colne, BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Apr. 3, 2020