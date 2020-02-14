Home

Harvey Margaret After a short but brave battle
with cancer. Margaret, aged 81,
passed away peacefully at home
on Tuesday 4th February 2020.
The dearly loved wife of Ken, beloved mum of Jackie and Andrea. Treasured Grandma of Liam, Jordan, Jamie and Kiah. Great Grandma to Tayte.
A great friend to many,
who will be greatly missed.
A funeral service will take place
at Burnley Crematorium on
Saturday 15th February 2020 at 11.30 am. Family flowers only with donations being accepted for Pendleside Hospice or
Macmillan Nurses c/o
Helliwells Funeral Services,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, BB8 8LA, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 14, 2020
