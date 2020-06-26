|
Ingham Margaret The family of the late
Margaret Ingham wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to the
Alzheimer's Society received during their recent sad loss.
Special thanks to the congregation of Holy Trinity Church for coming out to pay their last respects and say goodbye to their dear friend.
Thanks also to Brother Kirkbride and to Helliwells Funeral Service for their dignified service.
Published in Pendle Today on June 26, 2020