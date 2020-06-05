|
|
|
MANSER Margaret On Monday 1 st June 2020 peacefully in Airedale General Hospital Margaret,
aged 78 years, of Colne.
Beloved wife of the late Ian, much loved mum of Michele and Tracey, mother in law of Alan and the late Michael, loving granny of
Luke & Rachael, Jak & Kate and Tom & Bayley, great granny of Archie, Oakleigh, Tiago and Henry, sister, auntie, special friend of Anne and dear friend to many.
A private funeral service
will be held on
Wednesday 10th June 2020
at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, are being gratefully received for
Pendleside Hospice
c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on June 5, 2020