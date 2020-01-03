|
MORGAN Margaret In loving memory of
Margaret, a beloved wife,
mother and grandmother
who went to sleep
January 2nd 2019.
We're missing you a little more
Each time we hear your name,
We've cried so many tears
Yet our hearts are broken
just the same,
We miss our times together
Things in common we could share,
But nothing fills the emptiness
Now you're no longer there,
We've so many precious memories
To last our whole life through
Each one of them reminders
Of how much we're missing you.
Love you always,
John, David, Mandy,
Corrina, Max,
Lewis, Holly,
Chloe and Hannah.
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 3, 2020