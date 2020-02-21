Home

Margaret Smith

Margaret Smith Notice
Smith Margaret On Monday 10th February 2020, in Marsden Heights Care Home, peacefully in her sleep, Margaret, aged 88 years. The much loved wife of the late Harold, dearest mum to Lynne and Vicky, mother in law to Mick and Alan, treasured grandma to Lindsay and husband Simon.

A funeral service will be held
at Burnley Crematorium on
Tuesday 25th February 2020
at 1.45 pm.
Reverend Guy Jamieson
will officiate. Family flowers only
with donations being accepted
for Pendleside Hospice
or Bloodwise c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Colne,
BB8 8LA, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 21, 2020
