Snell Margaret Passed away peacefully at home with her children by her side on 24th November, aged 94.
Born in Nelson, she was the beloved wife of the late Arthur
for more than 50 years;
dearly loved Mother of David and Kate and mother-in-law to Susan and the late Mark; a most treasured Grandma to Chris, Ben and Savanna and a greatly cherished Great-Grandma
to Miles, Niamh, Flora,
Declan, Eric and Arthur.
She will be sorely missed by us all.
Funeral service will be held on
Tuesday 8th December at 12:15
at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only, please.
All donations gratefully received
at www.alzheimers.org.uk
Published in Pendle Today on Dec. 4, 2020