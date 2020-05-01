Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Barnoldswick, Colne)
Bracewell House
Barnoldswick, Lancashire BB18 5UT
01282 851937
Margaret Tullett

Margaret Tullett Notice
TULLETT Margaret Mary
(née McMahon) On Sunday 12th April 2020, peacefully in Airedale General Hospital, Margaret,
aged 83 years of Earby.
Loving and loved mother of Robert, Johannah, David and Sarah, adored grandmother - nanna and great grandmother.
A private funeral service will be held at Nelson Cemetery, if desired donations are being received for Marie Curie Cancer Care.
A beautiful soul taken too quickly, we will love and miss you always.
Published in Pendle Today on May 1, 2020
