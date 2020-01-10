Home

Margaret Watson

Margaret Watson Notice
Watson Margaret It is with great sadness that the family of Margaret (Maggie) Watson of Barrowford
announces her passing on the
1st January 2020 aged 68.

Maggie will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Zoe, Xanthe, Claudia and Kati,
her six Grandchildren, her Sisters Janet and Gillian, Brother John, family and friends.

Maggie taught English
at Ivy Bank, Padiham and was passionate about education,
travel, reading, music and adventures.

A Requiem Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, Colne on Wednesday 22nd January 2020
at 10.00 am followed by a burial
at Barrowford Park Cemetery at 11.15 am. All welcome.

Maggie's family would love you to join them in celebrating her life after her committal at the Lamb Club, Barrowford. Maggie lived there as a child and was a member. It will be open from 11.00am.

Flowers very welcome, please avoid lillies as she hated them!
We will also be collecting donations on the day for her favourite charity, World Vision c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 10, 2020
