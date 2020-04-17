|
|
|
WATSON (formerly Dean)
Margaret Elizabeth Who passed away on 13th April, 2020, aged 82 years. Loving mother of Garry, Ali and Amanda, grandma to Katie, Charlotte and Bear, great grandma to Eddie,
Ada and Rosie, parishioner of
St. Cuthbert's who will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. Now at Peace. A private family ceremony will be held at Burnley Crematorium on
24th April. A memorial service for extended family and friends will be held at St. Cuthbert's Church at a future date to be advised.
All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Pendle Today on Apr. 17, 2020