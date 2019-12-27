|
|
|
White (nee Bailey)
Margaret Elizabeth On Saturday 14th December 2019, Margaret peacefully passed away aged 91 years.
A much loved Mum to David and Linda, adored Grandma to Vicky, cherished Great Grandma to Daisy.
A funeral service will be held on Friday 3rd January, 2020 at Burnley Crematorium at 11.20 am. Rev Priestly Brook will officiate.
Family flowers only please but donations will be gratefully received for MIND c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Dec. 27, 2019