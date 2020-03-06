|
WILLIAMSON Margery On Sunday 1st March 2020,
Margery, aged 84 years,
died peacefully at
Airedale Hospital, Keighley.
Much loved wife of Ronnie,
loving mother of Andrew, Iain
and Stephen, a cherished
mother in law of Jayne, Julie
and Jane, a loved grandma
and great grandma and a
good friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church, Newchurch in
Pendle on Tuesday 10th March at
12-30pm followed by a burial
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please but
donations will be gratefully
accepted on behalf of
St Mary's Church.
Enquiries to Holgate Funeral
Services Ltd., The Old
Schoolmaster's House,
St Anne's Church, Fence,
BB12 9EE. Tel. 01282 616788.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 6, 2020