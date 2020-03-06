Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holgate Funeral Services
The Old Schoolmasters House
Burnley, Lancashire BB12 9EE
01282 616788
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
12:30
St Mary's Church
Newchurch in Pendle
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margery Williamson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margery Williamson

Notice Condolences

Margery Williamson Notice
WILLIAMSON Margery On Sunday 1st March 2020,
Margery, aged 84 years,
died peacefully at
Airedale Hospital, Keighley.
Much loved wife of Ronnie,
loving mother of Andrew, Iain
and Stephen, a cherished
mother in law of Jayne, Julie
and Jane, a loved grandma
and great grandma and a
good friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church, Newchurch in
Pendle on Tuesday 10th March at
12-30pm followed by a burial
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please but
donations will be gratefully
accepted on behalf of
St Mary's Church.
Enquiries to Holgate Funeral
Services Ltd., The Old
Schoolmaster's House,
St Anne's Church, Fence,
BB12 9EE. Tel. 01282 616788.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -