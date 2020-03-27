Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Boocock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Boocock

Notice Condolences

Marian Boocock Notice
Boocock (Née Wear)
Marian On Sunday 22nd March 2020, Marian passed away peacefully at her
home aged 91 years.
A much loved wife of the late Harry, adored mum to Robert, Richard and Helen, cherished grandma
of James,Emily, Esther, Sam, Will, Libby, Caitlin and Evan,
mother-in-law to Ann,
Carole and Nick.

The family ask if desired donations in Marian's memory can be made to Cancer Research UK or Pendleside Hospice c/o
Helliwels funeral service,
Stott House,
Burnley Road,
Colne. Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -