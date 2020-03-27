|
|
|
Boocock (Née Wear)
Marian On Sunday 22nd March 2020, Marian passed away peacefully at her
home aged 91 years.
A much loved wife of the late Harry, adored mum to Robert, Richard and Helen, cherished grandma
of James,Emily, Esther, Sam, Will, Libby, Caitlin and Evan,
mother-in-law to Ann,
Carole and Nick.
The family ask if desired donations in Marian's memory can be made to Cancer Research UK or Pendleside Hospice c/o
Helliwels funeral service,
Stott House,
Burnley Road,
Colne. Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 27, 2020