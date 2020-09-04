|
Foulds Marian Sheila would like to thank everyone who made donations to the Pendleside Hospice in memory of her cousin, Marian.
Thanks are expressed to
Angela Riding for her sensitive leading of the funeral service and to Carl and his team at
Forrester & Ward Funeral Directors, for their professional care and attention to detail.
Special thanks are given to Irene and the staff at Marsden Heights Care Home, Brierfield, for their excellent care of Marian over
the last 5 years.
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 4, 2020