Hartley Marie On Saturday
21st December 2019 peacefully in
The Grange Care Home,
Marie aged 87 years of Colne.
Beloved wife of Norman,
much loved mum of Susan, Carole and Andrew, mother in law of Jona, grandma of Ryan, Richard, Thomas, Justine, Cassie, Emma and Charlie, great grandma
of Sophia and Theo and
sister of Barbara.
A funeral service and
cremation will be held on
Friday 10th January 2020 at 10.00am at Skipton Crematorium. Family flowers only please
but donations if desired are being gratefully received for Cancer Research UK or Dementia UK c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 3, 2020