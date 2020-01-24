|
HARTLEY Marie Norman and family of the late Marie would like to thank relatives, friends, neighbours and all those who attended the service for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Cancer Research UK and Dementia UK received.
Sincere thanks to all the staff at
The Grange C.H for the care
Marie received.
Thanks also to Rev. David Edmondson for his kind ministrations and to
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service for their help
and guidance.
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 24, 2020