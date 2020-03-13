|
|
|
Brooks (nee Pope)
Marion On 1st March 2020 after a
short illness, peacefully at
Royal Blackburn Hospital,
Marion, aged 62 years and of
Greenfold Drive Loveclough
and formerly of Colne.
Much loved wife of the late Shaun
and sister of the late Laurence.
She was also a treasured sister in
law, aunt, great aunt and cousin.
Requiem mass to take place on
Friday 13th March 2020 at
St James The Less RC Church,
Rawtenstall at 11am followed
by cremation at Burnley
Crematorium at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only and donations
to Cancer Research UK and
Pendleside Hospice via Funeral
Director Dawn Winfield, Fred
Hamer Funeral Service, James
Street Rawtenstall, 01706 215721
