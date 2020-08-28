|
|
|
GREENWOOD née Thompson
Marion On Monday 24th August 2020, peacefully in her sleep, Marion,
aged 91 years, of Higherford.
Beloved wife of the late Walter, much loved mum of Lynne and Nigel, mother in law of Chris and Linda, granny of Adam and Matthew and great granny of
Ben, Izzy and Phoebe.
A private funeral
service will be held on
Saturday 5th September 2020. Flowers are welcome c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 28, 2020