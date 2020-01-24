|
|
|
HALL Marion On Monday 13th January 2020 peacefully in her sleep at
The Grange N.H.
Marion, aged 90 years of Colne.
Beloved wife of the late Stanley,
much loved mum of
Julie, Alan and Geoff,
mother in law of
Andy, Dam and Katrina,
grandma of Elliot and Mark
and a dear sister of Margaret.
A funeral service and
cremation will be held on
Wednesday 29th January 2020
at 1.20pm at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired,
are being gratefully received for
Pendleside Hospice or
Save the Children c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street,
Colne BB8 9NE
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 24, 2020