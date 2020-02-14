Home

Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service
Back Brown Steet
Colne, Lancashire BB8 9NE
01282 870800
Marion Hall

Notice

Marion Hall Notice
HALL Marion The family of the late Marion would like to thank relatives, friends and all who attended the service for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Pendleside Hospice and
Save the Children received
during their recent sad loss.
Sincere thanks to all the staff at The Grange C.H for their care of Marion. Thanks also to Jane Griffin for her kind and comforting service and to Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service for their
help and guidance.
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 14, 2020
