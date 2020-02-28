|
Butler Mary Formerly of Nelson, Lancashire, died in London on
Sunday 16th February
with her daughter by her side.
Much loved wife
of the late Graham Butler,
amazing mum to Rachelle,
loving mother-in-law to David and adored Grandma of Will,
Anna and Lily.
A funeral service and cremation will take place at
Burnley Crematorium on
Friday 6th March 2020 at 1.45pm and after a celebration of her
life at The Forest at Fence.
All enquiries c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House,
Burnley Road, Colne,
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 28, 2020