Greenwood Mary Sadly passed away on
Monday 24th February 2020,
Mary aged 79 at
Nelson Manor Care Home.
Devoted Wife of the late Robert. Loving and supportive Mum to Jeffrey, Angela and Robert. Cherished Sister to Gladys and Judith. Wonderful Grandma, Great Grandma, Auntie and
Sister in law. Mary will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Friday 13th March 2020 at Burnley Crematorium at 1.45pm.
Reverend Mark Jason will officiate. Family flowers only please with donations being accepted for Cancer Research UK c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, BB8 8LA, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 6, 2020