Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Barnoldswick, Colne)
Bracewell House
Barnoldswick, Lancashire BB18 5UT
01282 851937
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
15:00
Skipton Crematorium
Mary Hall Notice
Hall Mary It is with great sadness
that we announce the death of Mary, who was adored by her
late husband Gordon.
She was a loving mother to Michael, Margaret, John and their spouses. Nanna and Great Nanna.
Mary will be sadly missed.
The funeral will take place at Skipton Crematorium on Friday
7th February 2020 at 3.00 pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Alzheimer's Society and Kidney Research UK via
Helliwells Funeral Services, Bracewell House, Church Street, Barnoldswick, BB18 5UT.
Tel 851937
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 31, 2020
