|
|
|
Lee Mary On Thursday 30th January suddenly in hospital and of Accrington, formerly of Colne,
Mary,
aged 84 years.
The dearly beloved wife
of the late James (Jim),
devoted mother of Barbara, Denise and Carole,
dear mother-in-law
of Steven and a much loved Grandma of Fiona, Gavin,
Faye and Sam.
A funeral service will take place on Tuesday 11th February at Accrington Crematorium
at 3:00 pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Mary may be made to Breast Cancer UK c/o Hyndburn Funeral Services, Queens Road, Accrington.
All further enquiries
Tel: 01254 233133
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 7, 2020