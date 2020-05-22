|
McGUINNESS
Maureen On Saturday 16th May 2020 peacefully at
Royal Blackburn Hospital, Maureen, aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of the late Peter, much loved mother to Mark and the late Rita and Michael,
loving mother in law to Anita and Mary, dear grandma of Luke,
Keir, Matthew, Adam,
Laura and Bethany.
A private funeral service will take place Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Maureen may be made directly to Pendleside Hospice.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Burnley, Tel: 01282 426146
Published in Pendle Today on May 22, 2020