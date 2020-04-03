Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Salisbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Salisbury

Notice Condolences

Maureen Salisbury Notice
Salisbury Maureen Maureen aged 62 years.
On Sunday 22nd March 2020, peacefully at the Royal Preston Hospital.
Dearly loved partner of John, much loved mum of Michelle, Ryan, Anthony and George.
Loving nana, sister, colleague
and friend.
Due to current circumstances a private service for immediate family will take place at All Soul's Cemetery, Barrowford with a memorial service to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Preston Royal's critical care unit can be made via the following link: https://www.justgiving.com/
crowdfunding/maureensalisbury
All enquiries to Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -