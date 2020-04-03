|
Salisbury Maureen Maureen aged 62 years.
On Sunday 22nd March 2020, peacefully at the Royal Preston Hospital.
Dearly loved partner of John, much loved mum of Michelle, Ryan, Anthony and George.
Loving nana, sister, colleague
and friend.
Due to current circumstances a private service for immediate family will take place at All Soul's Cemetery, Barrowford with a memorial service to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Preston Royal's critical care unit can be made via the following link: https://www.justgiving.com/
crowdfunding/maureensalisbury
All enquiries to Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Apr. 3, 2020