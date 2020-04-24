|
|
|
SANDERSON Maureen Rose Peacefully passed away on Wednesday 15th April at Pendleside Hospice,
aged 76 years.
A much loved wife to John,
adored mother to Sharon, Joanne and Rachael, cherished grandma and friend to many.
A private funeral service will take place at Colne Cemetery.
If desired donations are being received for Pendleside Hospice or RDA (Riding for the disabled)
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. BB8 8LA Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Apr. 24, 2020