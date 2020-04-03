|
|
|
Blackburn Maurice Passed away peacefully in Airedale Hospital on March 29th, 2020, aged 84 years, dearly beloved husband of the late Doreen, much loved father of David, Sharon and Michael, dear father in law to Pamela, Keith and Wendy, very special grandad and great grandad, loving brother of John and wife Elizabeth, also a dear uncle and friend who will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, Thursday, 9th April. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent directly to Dementia UK. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Pendle Today on Apr. 3, 2020