DUREDEN née BINKS
Mavis In hospital on 11th April 2020 and as a result of COVID 19,
Mavis, aged 92.
Wife of the late Norman Hartley
Duerden, wonderful and dearly loved mother of Alison & Robert and Janet & Ralph, loving grandma of Emma & Martin, Gillian, Ewan & Michelle, Rebecca & Mark, Naomi & Luke and Ruth & Jack, extremely proud great grandma of Amy & Rees, Charlotte, Lexie, Lucie, Iona, Connor, Darcey, Charlie, Jessica and Olivia and a dearly loved auntie, great aunt
and friend to many.
A private funeral service and cremation for family only will be held on Tuesday 28 th April 2020 at 2.40pm -but please join the family by holding Mavis in your thoughts at this time. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Mavis are being gratefully received for The Royal Exchange Theatre and Woodland Trust c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Apr. 24, 2020
