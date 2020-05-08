|
DUREDEN nee BINKS
Mavis The family of the late Mavis wish to thank all relatives, neighbours, work colleagues and friends for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers and donations made to The Royal Exchange Theatre and The Woodland Trust following their recent sad loss.
Many thanks to the community crisis care and re-enablement teams, Family doctors and district nurses who looked after mum following her recovery from Pneumonia in February.
Heartfelt thanks to the NHS staff
at Airedale Hospital who looked after her as life drew to a close from COVID 19.
Special thanks to the health care workers who helped us keep in touch with her using mobile phones, almost to the end of her life. Janet and Alison would like to say an enormous thank you to the local traders, shop workers and taxi drivers in Colne who showed such kindness to mum and helped her remain independent into her 93rd year, in fact, until just a few weeks before her death.
It meant such a lot to us all.
Huge thanks to the staff at
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service for their wonderful care and attention and our sincere and heartfelt thanks, to our friend and minister, Rev Shannon Ledbetter, for her loving care.
Published in Pendle Today on May 8, 2020