KENDALL Megan On Monday 11th May 2020 in Bradford Royal Infirmary, Megan, aged 72 years, of Colne.
Beloved wife of John, loving mum of Anne-Marie and Darren, mother in law of David and Mandi, grandma of William, Jessie and Lilly and great grandma of Junior.
A private funeral service will be held on Thursday 28th May 2020.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, are being gratefully received for Asthma UK c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street,
Colne, BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on May 22, 2020
