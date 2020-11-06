Home

POWERED BY

Services
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service
Back Brown Steet
Colne, Lancashire BB8 9NE
01282 870800
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Gray

Notice Condolences

Michael Gray Notice
GRAY Michael John On Thursday 29th October 2020, at his home, Michael,
aged 64 years, of Colne.
A dear son to Joan Gray
and his late father Norman,
brother to Christopher
and the late Raymond
and friend to many.

A private funeral service
will be held on
Thursday 12th November 2020
at 10.00 am at
Skipton Crematorium
and by Webcast for those
who cannot attend.
All enquiries c/o
Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street,
Colne, BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -