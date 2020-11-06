|
|
|
GRAY Michael John On Thursday 29th October 2020, at his home, Michael,
aged 64 years, of Colne.
A dear son to Joan Gray
and his late father Norman,
brother to Christopher
and the late Raymond
and friend to many.
A private funeral service
will be held on
Thursday 12th November 2020
at 10.00 am at
Skipton Crematorium
and by Webcast for those
who cannot attend.
All enquiries c/o
Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street,
Colne, BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 6, 2020