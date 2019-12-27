|
Martin Michael Peacefully on Monday 9th December 2019 in hospital, Michael, aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of Eileen Martin, a very dear dad to Philip, David and Keiron, a loving grandad to his 8 grandchildren, also a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
R.I.P
A service will be held at
Holy Saviour Roman Catholic Church, Nelson, on
Thursday 2nd January 2020 at 10.30am followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 12noon.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK c/o
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley BB10 1DY Tel: 01282 831854
Published in Pendle Today on Dec. 27, 2019